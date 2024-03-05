Two trainee pilots were injured after a small aircraft of the Indian Army made a landing on a field in Bihar’s Gaya district on the morning of March 5.

The incident took place moments after it took off, according to the officials.

The microlight aircraft of the Army's Officers' Training Academy (OTA) landed on the field in Paharpur around 9.15 am, they said.

"During the training session, the aircraft experienced a malfunction and caused a massive sound. Eventually, it landed on a field," a police officer said.

The two trainee pilots who were on board sustained minor injuries.

Gaya's SSP Ashish Bharti said police immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.