Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Voting begins for first phase across 18 districts

The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections began early Thursday morning, November 6, marking the start of a high-stakes contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan.

Over 3.75 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in 121 of the state’s 243 constituencies. Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. across 45,341 polling stations, with tight security arrangements in place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to urge citizens to participate enthusiastically in the electoral process. “Today marks the first phase of the festival of democracy in Bihar. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm,” he said, reminding voters with his familiar phrase — “pehle matdaan, fir jalpaan” (first vote, then refreshments).

Voting is being conducted across 18 districts, including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Munger, Sheikhpura, and Darbhanga. While most booths will remain open till 6 p.m., polling in some areas will end an hour earlier due to security considerations. The second phase of voting will take place on November 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav cast his vote at the Veterinary College Ground polling booth in Patna, asserting that “badlaav hoga” (there will be change). His son and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav also voted in Patna, accompanied by his wife Rajshree Yadav.

According to the Election Commission, Digha constituency in Patna has the largest voter base with around 4.58 lakh electors, while Sheikhpura’s Barbigha has the smallest with 2.32 lakh. Kurhani and Muzaffarpur have the highest number of candidates — 20 each — whereas reserved constituencies like Bhorey, Alauli, and Parbatta have five contestants each.



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A total of 1,314 candidates are contesting in this phase. Among the key figures are Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary (BJP), singer-turned-politician Maithili Thakur (BJP, Alinagar), Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD, Chhapra), and Ritesh Pandey (Jan Suraaj Party, Kargahar). Other prominent names include Anant Singh, Nitin Nabin (Bankipur), Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), Jibesh Kumar (Jale), and Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kurhani).

Key Battlegrounds to Watch

In Mokama, known for its legacy of muscle power, JD(U)’s Anant Singh faces RJD’s Veena Devi in a direct contest. Singh, who has represented the seat multiple times across different parties, is attempting a political comeback after legal hurdles.

In Tarapur, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (BJP) is locked in a tight race with RJD’s Arun Shah, who narrowly lost the 2021 bypoll by just 3,800 votes. The constituency’s caste diversity makes it a key test for both parties.

In Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav seeks to retain his family bastion against BJP’s Satish Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Kumar, with employment and youth issues dominating his campaign.

In Mahua, Tej Pratap Yadav, now heading the newly formed Jan Jantantra Dal (JJD) after parting ways with the RJD, is looking for a comeback. He faces RJD’s Mukesh Raushan and LJP’s Sanjay Singh in a three-cornered battle.

In Alinagar, first-time contestant Maithili Thakur (BJP), a popular folk singer, takes on RJD’s Binod Mishra in a constituency long considered a stronghold of the opposition.

Meanwhile, Arrah witnesses a triangular fight between BJP’s Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’, JSP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta, and CPI(ML)’s Quyamuddin Ansari — making it one of the most unpredictable contests in the first phase.

As polling continues under tight security, the first phase is expected to set the tone for the Bihar Assembly elections, which are being closely watched as a test of strength for both the NDA under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav.