Vijay Kumar Sinha, the speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (BLA), resigned on Wednesday. Sinha, who belongs to the BJP, which now stands stripped of power in the state, left the House in turmoil as he adjourned proceedings till 2 pm. "Bowing before the majority, I resign as speaker," Sinha said.

After delivering an emotionally charged speech in which he conveyed his pain at the no-confidence motion brought by the ruling "Mahagathbandhan," Sinha announced his resignation.

Before that, Sinha spoke for almost 20 minutes, declaring that following the abrupt change in administration, he initially intended "to quit on my own," but changed his mind when he discovered that a motion of no-confidence had been made.

"Panch Parmeshwar" serves as the chair. Why are you throwing doubt on the Chair? What message are you trying to convey? Individuals will decide, "added Sinha.

According to sources, a search operation is being conducted at the homes of numerous key RJD figures, including MLC Sunil Singh, MPs for the Rajya Sabha Ashfaq Karim and Faiyaz Ahmed, and former MLC Subodh Rai.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's (RJD party leader) close friend Sunil Singh shouted from the balcony of his apartment "This was purposefully done. These criminals broke into my home without even calling the neighbourhood cops. I'm being asked to sign a document ".

Singh's wife yelled, "Because of his allegiances, my husband is the victim. We won't give anything to the CBI. I'll sue the organization for slander ".

The RJD leader, his wife Rabri Devi, and his daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav have all been identified by the CBI in the case, along with 12 other individuals who received employment in the railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur in 2008-09, according to officials.

Who is Vijay Kumar Sinha?

A dedicated worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Sinha has served as MLA from Lakhisarai, winning the constituency three times in a row since 2010. A Bhumihar leader, he is an engineer by qualification and also the first leader of the BJP to be appointed the Speaker of the state Assembly.

Given his upper-caste background, his selection has surprised many. Later on, it was explained as a tactic to appease the state unit's upper caste leadership of the saffron party.

Sinha’s tenure as Speaker so far has been ridden with frequent direct run-ins with the Chief Minister of Bihar. In one instance, Nitish had taken strong exception to Sinha omitting his name in the invitations sent out to mark the anniversary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

In March this year again, Bihar Assembly saw a heated exchange between Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Chaudhary, a JD(U) leader, and Sinha when the latter complained that online replies were not reaching his office. Chaudhary had contested this, and said: “Vyakul hone se kaam nahin chalega (Getting restless will not do)”. The Speaker took strong exception to the minister’s remarks and stayed away from the House till Chaudhary apologised.