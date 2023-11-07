The full report describing the economic condition of 215 Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes and the second part of the data from the Bihar government's caste-based survey was tabled in the Bihar Assembly today.

According to the report, over 42 per cent of Bihar families from Scheduled Castes are poor while 25 per cent of people from General category are poor. About 42.70 per cent of Bihar families from Scheduled Tribe are poor.

The report highlighted that 33.16 per cent of people from Other Backward Classes and 33.58 per cent people in Extremely Backward Classes are poor.

Poor people in other castes amount to 23.72 per cent.