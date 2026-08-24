Bihar CM assures review as Buddhist forum seeks full control over Mahabodhi Temple

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday, August 23 met a delegation of the All India Buddhist Forum (AIBF) in Patna over the ongoing Mahabodhi Mahavihar Mukti Andolan, a movement seeking full Buddhist control over the management of the Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya.

The AIBF delegation, which included Sikkim chapter convenor Ongdi Pintso, met Choudhary at his office and submitted a memorandum outlining the Forum’s demands.

The delegation called for reforms to the Bodh Gaya Temple Act, 1949, which governs the administration of the Mahabodhi Temple. The Forum has been demanding changes to the existing management structure, under which non-Buddhist members have a majority representation on the temple’s management committee.

The meeting came amid a month-long hunger strike by members of the Forum as part of the Mahabodhi Mahavihar Mukti Andolan. Following the Chief Minister’s assurance that the matter would be examined, the Forum decided to call off the hunger strike.

The AIBF, however, said the protest could be resumed if no concrete action is taken within a month.

The Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya is one of the most significant Buddhist pilgrimage sites and is associated with the site where Gautama Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment.