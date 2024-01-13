Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), has reportedly rejected the offer to take up the crucial position of convenor within the INDIA bloc. The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consists of a formidable coalition of 26-28 political parties, gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Sources close to the development revealed that Nitish Kumar's decision to decline the convenor role was communicated during a virtual meeting held on Saturday by the leaders of the INDIA bloc. This meeting aimed to assess the seat-sharing agenda for the impending Lok Sabha polls, discuss participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and address other pertinent issues concerning the alliance.

Prominent figures such as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi actively participated in the virtual deliberations. However, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was conspicuously absent, preoccupied with a previously scheduled state program.

In a recent INDIA bloc meeting, Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had proposed the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate. Nonetheless, as reported by news agency PTI, no definitive decision has been reached concerning the face of the alliance for the prime ministerial position.

Mallikarjun Kharge, in response to the ongoing speculations, emphasized the priority of victory, stating, "Winning first is important. I work for the downtrodden. Let's win first, then we will see. I don't seek anything."

Concurrently, parallel discussions are unfolding, with the Congress' alliance committee taking the lead in consultations with various parties within the INDIA bloc for state-level alliances. Recent talks between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders on seat-sharing occurred on Friday, encompassing multiple states such as West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Haryana. Seat-sharing negotiations continue as the political landscape gears up for the upcoming elections.