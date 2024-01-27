As of January 27, significant political developments are unfolding in Bihar as CM Nitish Kuma is reportedly on the brink of resigning from his position.

This potential resignation is expected to be accompanied by several Congress MLAs who are likely to follow him in this political manoeuvre.

The speculation around Nitish Kumar's resignation has been fueled by recent political turmoil and the possibility of a realignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Meanwhile, in a twist of political intrigue, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, raised eyebrows on January 26 by skipping the Governor's high-tea ceremony amid swirling reports of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar contemplating a shift in alliances.



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Speculations about Kumar considering a move towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have ignited a flurry of activities in the state's political landscape.

The absence of senior leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at the event hinted at potential discord within the Mahagathbandhan, raising questions about the sustainability of the current coalition.

Responding to the speculations, Bihar BJP stalwart Sushil Kumar Modi cryptically commented that the party's "doors are always open," fuelling further speculation.