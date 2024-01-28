Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhawan and handed over his resignation letter today at 11 am.

The Janata Dal (United) veteran will now stake claim to form a new government with the BJP.

Nitish Kumar, at the Janata Dal (United)'s legislative meeting, announced his resignation. All JD(U) MLAs supported this decision. Kumar is expected to join the BJP-led NDA, nearly two years after he left the alliance. He will meet the Bihar Governor to form a new government with BJP's support. The BJP was waiting for Kumar's resignation.

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BJP legislators in Bihar also met to discuss their strategy. A JD(U)-BJP legislative meeting is anticipated. Bihar Mahagathbandhan ally RJD had a meeting, where Lalu Prasad Yadav was authorised to make decisions regarding future developments.

The RJD is trying to gather support and strategise for a trust motion during the February 5 budget session. The BJP leaders also had a meeting, hinting at their support for Kumar. The BJP demands two Deputy Chief Ministers and the Bihar Assembly Speaker's position.

The Mahagathbandhan alliance government, according to JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi, is on the verge of collapsing. Amid this turmoil, Congress appointed Bhupesh Baghel as the party's senior observer in Bihar. BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal stated that the NDA, having received the mandate in the 2020 assembly polls, will be back in power.

A BJP leader reported that all meeting attendees signed a formality that may be required to inform the Governor about their readiness to form a new government. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has tried to reach out to Kumar. The RJD, despite being the single largest party in the Bihar assembly, falls eight members short of the majority if JD(U) departs.