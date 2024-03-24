Controversy has sparked in Bihar over the scheduling of a teacher training programme and annual school examinations on Holi and Good Friday by the state's Education Department.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had issued a circular on March 20, instructing all primary school teachers who have not previously attended training to participate in the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) training from March 25 to 30.

The council has informed that 19,200 government school teachers are to attend this training at 78 centres. The SCERT has also declared that no leave will be granted during this period. The Bihar government has already declared Holi and Good Friday as public holidays.

The department's decision to conduct annual examinations for students below class 8 on Good Friday has also stirred controversy. Robert L Chongthu, principal secretary to the Bihar Governor, has written to the chief secretary, requesting a change in the exam schedule of March 29.

Education Minister Sunil Kumar has not yet commented on the issue. Tejashwi Yadav criticized the decision on social media and RJD's spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary called it 'complete anarchy', demanding the withdrawal of these circulars.