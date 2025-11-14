Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA sets course for landslide victory in Bihar, Nitish Kumar on track for record term

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared headed for a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, with counting trends firmly placing the coalition far ahead of the Mahagathbandhan. The mandate positions Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for a record-breaking term, further cementing his two-decade-long influence on Bihar politics.

By 1:00 pm, the NDA had surged ahead in 199 out of 243 seats, leaving the opposition bloc trailing at just 38 seats. The numbers signal a major electoral setback for Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan and underscore renewed public confidence in the NDA’s governance model.

Earlier at 11:45 am, the Election Commission’s detailed trends showed the NDA leading in 188 seats:

BJP: 85

JD(U): 75

LJP (RV): 22

HAM: 4

RLM: 3

On the opposition side:

RJD: 36

Congress: 6

CPI(ML): 7

CPI(M): 1

VIP: 1

Additionally, BSP led in 1 seat and AIMIM in 3 seats.

The JD(U) in particular appears poised for a strong rebound from its 2020 performance, buoyed significantly by high participation from women voters—regarded as one of Nitish Kumar’s most loyal support groups. The BJP, meanwhile, is on track to emerge as the single largest party in the state.

The results also reflect the persistent electoral appeal of the Nitish-Modi partnership, with the alliance leveraging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national popularity and Nitish Kumar’s long-standing governance credentials.

For Nitish Kumar, the 2025 election was viewed as a crucial test of political endurance, coming after a series of realignments in Bihar’s volatile political landscape. Despite apprehensions over anti-incumbency and voter fatigue, the initial trends indicate a decisive reaffirmation of his leadership and the ‘Sushasan’ (good governance) narrative he has championed.

Counting is underway, and final results are expected later today.