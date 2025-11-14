Bihar Elections 2025: NDA leading in 80 seats, Mahagathbandhan in 55

Counting of votes for the high-stakes Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 commenced at 8:00 am on Friday, November 14, with early trends indicating a strong start for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Initial figures at 8:45 am showed the NDA leading in 80 constituencies, while the Mahagathbandhan held leads in 55 seats as counting of postal ballots progressed.



Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has taken an early lead from the Raghopur constituency. Meanwhile, noted singer Maithili Thakur, contesting her first election on a BJP ticket, is ahead in Alinagar.



The results from all 243 Assembly seats will determine whether Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister, secures a record fifth term, or whether the state witnesses a shift in power.



This election recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent across the two phases held on November 6 and 11, marking one of the highest participations in the state's electoral history.



Most exit polls have projected a decisive victory for the NDA. However, Tejashwi Yadav has dismissed these predictions, asserting that the Mahagathbandhan will return with a “thumping majority.”



Key candidates in the fray include Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, JJD leader Tej Pratap, and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar, making this one of the most watched electoral battles in recent years.