Bihar Police on February 28 apprehended the father of the army man, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in 2020, for constructing a memorial in the memory of his son 'illegally' in a village in Bihar's Vaishali district.

CCTV footage has gone viral on social media wherein it can be seen the father, a martyr identified as Jai Kishore Singh, is seen being dragged by the cops and taken to a police station in the middle of the night on Saturday.

Singh's father had constructed a memorial in memory of his son on February 24 of last year in their village, Kajri Buzurg, under the Jandaha police station in the Vaishali district.

As per reports, several local government officials had also participated in the function when the memorial was inaugurated.

The family got into trouble last year in December when they faced objections from their neighbour, Harinath Ram when they raised a wall around the bust.

The neighbour alleged that the father of the martyr had violated an agreement under which he was supposed to buy a piece of land for him elsewhere as the memorial was constructed on land belonging to him, which blocked his movement to his house.

Eventually, the father was apprehended after a case was filed against him for violating India Penal Code (IPC) Sections 188, 323, 504 ad 506, as well as various Sections of the SC/ST Act.

''I was asked by the Police to remove the memorial within 15 days. After that, the local police came to the house and apprehended my father and then took him away and thrashed him,'' said Nand Kishore Singh, brother of Jai Kishore Singh.

Speaking over the matter, Poonam Kesari, DSP Mahua said that the complainant, in this case, claimed that following the construction of the memorial, his movement was blocked to his house.

''Based on the complaint, the father, the martyr, has been apprehended,'' she added.

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