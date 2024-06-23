The Bihar Government has decided to transfer the investigation into alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET UG examination to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision comes following mounting pressure and widespread public outcry over the fairness of the exam conducted on May 5.

Confirming the handover, Economic Offences Unit (EOU) DIG Nayyar Hasnain Khan stated that all updated case records would be transferred to the CBI, which is expected to dispatch a team to Patna imminently to commence their inquiry.

Simultaneously, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has vehemently denied any security breach of its website amidst allegations of hacking during the NEET-UG 2024 examination period. This assurance comes amid heightened scrutiny and a backdrop of multiple postponed and cancelled exams across the country.

The Ministry of Education has taken decisive steps in response to the crisis, including the removal of Subodh Kumar Singh as Director General of NTA, placing him on "compulsory wait" pending further investigation. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been tasked with assuming additional responsibilities as the new Director General of NTA, overseeing operations under heightened public scrutiny.

Furthermore, the Ministry has instituted a high-level expert committee led by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan. This committee has been entrusted with proposing reforms to bolster examination processes, enhance data security, and streamline NTA operations. A comprehensive report is anticipated within the next two months.

In a bid to curb malpractice in competitive exams, the Centre has introduced stringent legislative measures, including severe penalties such as up to 10 years' imprisonment and fines reaching ₹1 crore.

The fallout from the NEET-UG 2024 exam has disrupted several other national exams. NEET-PG 2024 has been postponed indefinitely, while CSIR-UGC-NET 2024 has faced delays due to logistical challenges. Additionally, NET-UGC 2024 was cancelled following concerns about compromised exam integrity.

The NEET-UG 2024 controversy initially erupted over the allocation of grace marks to students at select centres. Subsequently, the Supreme Court was apprised that these marks would be rescinded, with affected students offered the option of a retest. Today, a retest is scheduled at seven centres to address these issues.

Throughout the country, students have mobilized in protest, decrying alleged paper leaks, inflated scores, and irregularities in the examination process. With over 24 lakh candidates participating across 4,750 centres, the NEET-UG 2024 exam has emerged as a focal point of contention in India's competitive education landscape.