The Bihar government is mulling plans to increase the population of the state’s one-horned rhinos by three per cent annually.



The state government has also decided to increase rhino bearing areas in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district by five per cent in the next two years, an official said.



The decision to increase the rhino population was taken at the 3rd Asian Rhino Range Countries Meeting held at Chitwan (Nepal) from February 3 to 5.

The Chitwan Declaration for Asian Rhinos Conservation (2023) was signed by India, Bhutan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Nepal. They agreed to manage the populations of Javan, Sumatran, and greater one-horned rhinos with the goal of achieving at least 3% annual growth.

An official who was a member of the Indian delegation to the summit stated that decisions made in Chitwan will also be implemented in Bihar with the intention of increasing the population of greater one-horned rhinos in the state.

Additionally, preparations are being made to establish a Rhino Task Force in the state by the Environment, Forests, and Climate Change department of the Bihar government for extensive monitoring and patrolling.



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