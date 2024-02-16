The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar has ordered the review of work done under the departments that were held by former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who was Nitish Kumar's deputy when the former was in alliance with his party, held portfolios including Health, Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing.

Besides these departments, the government has also ordered a review of departments like Rural Affairs, Mines and Geology.

Instructions have been sent to the secretaries of all concerned departments in this regard.

In 2022, Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

However, he recently jumped ship again and joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) months before the Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Nitish Kumar had "begged for forgiveness for past betrayals" before his parents, party supremo Lalu Prasad and ex-CM Rabri Devi, before they allied with the JD(U) president in 2022.

