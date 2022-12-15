The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on December 15 came under attack from left, right and centre over the latest and one of the biggest hooch tragedies in the state, which has flown in the face of its stringent prohibition law.

According to Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena, the death toll has climbed to 26, up from 21 on Wednesday night.

Civil surgeon and medical officer in charge Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha said deaths were being reported from those homes in affected villages where a family member falling ill after consuming intoxicants was not reported out of fear of landing on the wrong side of the law.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the hooch tragedy in the state's Chapra region is an example of how liquor is injurious to health, "If someone consumes liquor, they will die — an example is before us".

Defending the liquor ban in Bihar, the Chief Minister further said he had instructed officers to not nab the poor people involved in the liquor sale for a petty sum.

"People manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol business should be caught. Ready to give Rs 1 Lakh to people to start their work. We'll raise the amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business," he said.