An unruly mob allegedly attacked a group of journalists during Sunday's Mahagathbandhan event at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, causing chaos and the loss of their mobile phones, wallets and microphones.The journalists, who had official entry passes, were covering the 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' when the incident occurred.

The situation unfolded as the crowd, energized by Tejashwi Yadav's presence on stage, surged forward during the rally. The media gallery, situated in front of the stage and occupied by journalists with valid passes, faced an intrusion as the crowd overwhelmed security personnel.

Several journalists reported the theft of their belongings, prompting them to file FIRs in connection with the incident. The stolen items included mobile phones, wallets, and microphones.

Nikhil Anand, a BJP leader, condemned the reported assault on journalists during the rally. In a statement on social media platform X, Anand accused Rahul Gandhi of "speaking against the media" and blamed RJD workers for attacking journalists.

Contrastingly, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari attributed the incidents to an 'administrative failure,' pointing fingers at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar-led government. Tiwari alleged that the administration failed to take prompt action against troublemakers intent on disrupting the Mahagathbandhan rally.