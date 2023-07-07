Hum Dil Chuke Sanam' which was released in 1999 and was by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is still known for its story. In the film, Ajay Devgan decides to get marry his wife o i.e. Aishwarya Rai to her lover Sameer, a character played by Salman Khan. Now, the same incident has occurred in real life.

In the Nawada district of Bihar, a man helped his wife to reunite with her lover and got her married. Although in the story of the film, the wife eventually comes back to her husband, it did not happen here.

A video going viral on social media shows the couple tying the knot at a Shiva temple in the presence of her husband. In the video, a woman's lover can be seen applying sindoor to her forehead.

Actually, their love was revealed when the woman went to her lover's house late at night, while her husband was out for work. Unfortunately, the couple was caught by their families.

Miffed over the incident, the villagers thrashed the lover of the girl and took both of them hostage. However, when the woman's husband returned and came to know about the incident, he took the couple to the temple and got his wife married to her lover.

As per reports, the husband said that he is no one to stop her wife from getting her love just because she is married.

He further said that he took inspiration from Hum Dil De Chuke Saman where a similar condition was shown but he chose to alter the climax from the movie thus he decided to remarry his wife to her boyfriend.

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