Internet was suspended for two days in Bihar’s Saran after one individual was shot dead and few others severely injured amid clashes between BJP and RJD workers, on May 21.

The police arrested two people in connection with the case.

The clash erupted between the workers of the two parties after RJD's Saran candidate and daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav Rohini Acharya reached a booth, in Chapra city on May 20 evening.

The locals accused Rohini Acharya of booth raiding, alleging that she and her supporters misbehaved with some voters after reaching the booth. She later left hastily.

However, the dispute escalated on May 21 wherein fire was opened leading to the death of one person due to gunshot wounds. Two others suffered serious injuries.

Speaking to reporters, Saran SP Gaurav Mangla said, "Action has been taken against those who instigated this incident. The internet has been banned for two days."

Rohini Acharya was pitted against two-term sitting BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran.