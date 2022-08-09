Following cracks in the coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, August 9, resigned as the chief minister of Bihar, hours after ending his alliance with BJP in the state. He is all set to form a coalition with Lalu Yadav’s RJD.

Kumar has spilt with ally BJP for the second time in eight long years.

All MLAs and MPs of the party supported Mr Kumar's decision and said that they were with him. They also asserted that they will continue to support Nitish Kumar in his decision.

Following a meeting with Janata Dal, JD(U) MPs and MLAs today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to break off the alliance with the BJP.

He has sought an appointment with Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at 4 pm today.

Lalu Yadav’s RJD, the largest party in the Bihar assembly, also held a key meeting in which it has reportedly decided to join hands with the JD(U). Congress MLAs, too, attended the meeting and have taken the call to back Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM. Meanwhile, the BJP has also sought a meeting with the Governor.