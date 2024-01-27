Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the party is trying its best to allay differences in the INDIA bloc amid Bihar political crisis. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said that he had no "information about Janata Dal (United) leaving the alliance".

Earlier in the day, sources informed India Today TV that JD(U) veteran Nitish Kumar is likely to resign from the post of Bihar Chief Minister today, and that several Congress MLAs will go with him.

Kharge also said that he has written a letter to Nitish Kumar and even tried to speak to him.

"But I don't know what's on Nitish's mind. Tomorrow, I will go to Delhi and get full information. Let's see what happens," the Congress chief told reporters.

Mallilkarjun Kharge also said that the Congress is trying their best to make "everyone unite" in the INDIA alliance, adding that he has spoken to Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

"I told them (Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yechury) that we need to be united only then we can give a good fight (in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections)," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The Congress chief further said that whoever wants INDIA alliance to work well and democracy "to be saved", will not make a "hasty decision".

Congress, in an official statement, said that Mallikarjun Kharge has attempted to talk to Nitish Kumar two to three times, and though the Bihar Chief Minister has returned the call, the response has so far been that he is "busy".

"Honest attempts have been made by Congress President to speak to Bihar Chief Minister," the grand old party said.

The INDIA bloc has been marred by rifts with several leaders of the regional parties, who are key to the Opposition-led alliance in the 2024 general election, complaining about Congress's failure in seat-sharing talks.

Earlier this week, Mamata Banerjee gave a jolt to the alliance when she announced that her party will go solo from all 42 seats in Bengal in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. She cited Congress's failure to initiate seat-sharing discussions as the reason behind her decision.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar, who is likely to switch sides again and form a new government with the BJP-led NDA, is also upset with the Congress's failure of seat-sharing talks, sources have told India Today. He also believes that Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi has only been undertaken to benefit the grand old party and not the INDIA alliance.

Sources informed India Today that Nitish Kumar is likely to meet Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and stake claim to form a new government before the oath-taking ceremony happens on Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Furthermore, Nitish Kumar will get BJP MLAs letter of support tonight. The saffron party's House leader and president will also be with the Bihar Chief Minister when he goes to meet the Governor tomorrow, sources further said.

BJP sources, however, have placed certain conditions before the JD(U) veteran. The saffron party will demand two deputy Chief Ministers and the Bihar Assembly Speaker's position. The letter of support will be extended to Nitish Kumar after assessing a few more factors, including the transfers done across bureaucracy on Friday evening.