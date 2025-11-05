Bihar readies for phase 1 polling, 121 constituencies across 18 districts to vote on November 6

Bihar is set to witness the first phase of polling for its 2025 state assembly elections on Thursday, November 6. The first round will cover 121 constituencies across 18 districts, officially kickstarting what is expected to be one of the most high-stakes electoral battles in the state’s recent history.

With campaigning now concluded after weeks of fiery political exchanges, voters are poised to determine the fate of several heavyweight leaders and emerging political figures.

Among the key battlegrounds, Raghopur will see RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav defending his seat, while his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav will contest from Mahua, representing a new political outfit. In Tarapur, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary seeks another term, while Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is eyeing re-election from Lakhisarai.

Adding glamour and intrigue to the contest, popular singer Maithili Thakur makes her electoral debut from Alinagar on a BJP ticket. Meanwhile, Mokama continues to attract attention, with JDU’s Anant Singh, currently incarcerated in connection with a murder case, contesting the polls.

In Raghunathpur, RJD’s Osama Shah, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin, is in the fray, further intensifying the contest in the region.

The second phase of polling is scheduled for November 11, covering the remaining 122 constituencies, while vote counting will take place on November 14. The Election Commission has assured comprehensive security arrangements to ensure smooth polling across all districts. Political parties, meanwhile, are leaving no stone unturned in mobilising their grassroots workers and energising voters ahead of the big day.