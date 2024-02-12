In Bihar, the state's Speaker, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, has been removed from his position. This development comes as the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and BJP alliance gears up to face the trust vote in the state assembly today.

The alliance, known as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), requires a majority of 122 out of the 243-member assembly to secure victory. Sources indicate that Nitish Kumar's coalition currently enjoys the support of 127 MLAs, positioning them favorably for the upcoming floor test.

Proceedings in the state assembly have commenced, coinciding with the presentation of the Bihar Budget. With the NDA boasting a 128-member strength, the outcome of the floor test is widely expected to tilt in their favor.

Preceding the critical vote, an important meeting convened at the residence of JD(U) leader and Bihar Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary February 11. During this meeting, JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, expressed confidence in winning the trust vote. He urged all party MLAs to participate in the assembly proceedings and cautioned against any disruptions.

The JD(U) commands 45 MLAs, excluding Nitish Kumar, who is a member of the legislative council, while the BJP, the principal ally in the NDA, holds 78 seats. Additionally, the NDA coalition includes four Hindustani Awam Morcha MLAs led by ex-Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, who attended the JD(U) legislative party meeting.