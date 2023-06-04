In a shocking incident on June 4, an under construction bridge collapsed in Bhagalpur, Bihar, capturing the attention of onlookers as two parts of the structure crumbled one after another. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far. The bridge, known as the Aguwani Sultanganj Ganga bridge, was being constructed in Khagaria, Bihar, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,717 crore.

The collapse occurred around 6 pm, causing concern among residents and prompting an immediate response from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. CM Kumar swiftly ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and demanded the identification of those responsible for the bridge collapse. The 'Pul Nirman Nigam' has been directed to submit a comprehensive report regarding the collapse.

Eyewitnesses described a section of the bridge, measuring approximately 3ft, plunging into the waters of the river Ganga below. It is worth noting that the bridge had previously experienced damage during a storm in April. The middle section of the bridge, connecting Khagaria, Aguwani, and Sultanganj, was being constructed over the mighty Ganges. Regrettably, a portion of the bridge had collapsed two years ago as well.

The collapse of the bridge has ignited a political blame game, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fiercely criticizing CM Nitish Kumar. Amit Malviya, a prominent BJP leader, raised questions about the accountability of both Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. He took to Twitter, stating, "In 2015, Nitish Kumar inaugurated this bridge, which was supposed to be completed by 2020. This bridge has now fallen for the second time. Will Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav resign immediately, taking cognizance of this incident? By doing so, both the uncle and nephew can set an example in front of the country."

Meanwhile, Bihar's Leader of Opposition, Vijay Kumar Sinha, criticized the Nitish Kumar-led government, attributing the collapse to the prevailing administrative anarchy and corruption. Sinha emphasized the need to address the underlying issues rather than focusing solely on political unity.