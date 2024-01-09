A woman in Bihar's Begusarai allegedly hatched a plan with her lover, two sisters and strangled her husband after he objected to her making Instagram reels on viral songs, the police said.

Police have arrested the woman and also detained her two sisters for questioning in connection with the case.

25-year-old Maheshwar Kumar Rai had married Rani Kumari almost seven years ago. He used to work as a labourer in Kolkata, and had recently returned home. His wife, Rani Kumari, was obsessed with making numerous videos on social media platforms, which Maheshwar did not like and opposed, leading to frequent fights between the two.

Maheshwar's father said that Rani Kumari also had an illicit affair with another man named Mohammad Sajjad. On Sunday around 9 pm, Rani called Maheshwar to his in-laws' house where he was murdered by Rani, with the help of her lover and two sisters, Rozi and Sonali Kumari, Maheshwar's father said.

The crime came to light around 10.30 pm when Maheshwar's brother Rudal called from Kolkata and someone else answered the phone. Suspecting foul play, Rudal sent his father to Fafout village, where he found Maheshwar dead. The police were then informed, and they took the body into custody.

Based on his complaint, police have registered a case against five people. Rani has been arrested while her two sisters are being questioned.