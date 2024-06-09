Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on securing a third term in office. In a tweet, Gates praised Modi's leadership and India's advancements under his governance.

"Congratulations to Narendra Modi on winning a third term as Prime Minister. You have strengthened India's position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation. Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world," Gates tweeted.

Gates' commendation highlights India's significant contributions to global innovation and development, particularly in areas such as health, agriculture, and digital transformation. His mention of women-led development underscores the progress India has made in promoting gender equality and empowering women in various sectors.

The tweet also reflects the strong partnership between Gates and Modi, emphasizing their shared commitment to enhancing the lives of people in India and around the world. This continued collaboration is expected to bring further advancements and improvements in critical areas, benefiting not only India but also contributing to global progress.

As Modi begins his third term, the endorsement from a global figure like Bill Gates reinforces the international recognition of India's strides in innovation and development under his leadership.