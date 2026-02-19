Bill Gates to skip India AI Impact Summit keynote address amid Epstein files storm

Bill Gates will not deliver his keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Gates Foundation confirmed on February 19, citing the need to keep attention on the event’s core agenda.

The announcement, issued through the foundation’s India office, stated: “After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr Gates will not be delivering his keynote address.”

The decision comes amid controversy surrounding the so-called Epstein files, though the foundation did not elaborate further on the reasons behind the move.

The foundation said it would instead be represented by Ankur Vora, President of its Africa and India Offices, who “will speak later today at the Summit”. A subsequent statement reiterated: “The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit.”

Reaffirming its engagement in the country, the organisation added, “The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals.”

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is currently underway in the national capital, bringing together governments, technology leaders and international institutions to discuss responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence. The five-day event, hosted from February 16 to 20, is structured around three pillars — People, Planet and Progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam earlier this week, underscoring India’s push for multilateral cooperation and the use of AI to address global challenges.