The proposed bill to amend the 1995 Waqf Act, aimed at centralizing control over Islamic charitable endowments, has been referred to a joint parliamentary panel for further review. The referral comes amid significant opposition from various political parties, including the Congress-led Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance.

The bill, which seeks to reform the administration of waqf properties—charitable assets dedicated by Muslims for religious and philanthropic purposes—has drawn criticism for its provisions, particularly the inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf governance. Critics argue that this encroaches on religious rights and autonomy.

Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP) denounced the bill as politically motivated, suggesting it caters to the BJP's hardline supporters. "This bill is an attempt to interfere in religious affairs and is likely to provoke unnecessary communal tensions," Yadav asserted.

Congress leader K C Venugopal labeled the bill an attack on constitutional rights, particularly Article 26, which guarantees the right to manage religious institutions. Venugopal argued that the bill undermines the principles of religious freedom and could incite disputes over waqf properties.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi contended that Parliament lacks the authority to impose such changes, emphasizing that waqf management is a core religious practice. He criticized the bill's provisions as an infringement on Islamic practices.

Other opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian Union Muslim League, voiced concerns that the bill could undermine communal harmony and disrupt the waqf system. TMC's Sudip Bandopadhyay and Kalyan Banerjee argued that the bill contravenes constitutional equality and legislative competence.

Supporters of the bill, such as Harish Balayogi of the Telugu Desam Party, argue that it aims to streamline waqf administration and protect the interests of donors and beneficiaries, especially poor Muslims and Muslim women.