Bilquis Mir, from Jammu and Kashmir, makes history as the first woman from India to serve as a jury member at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. Her appointment was confirmed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), marking a significant milestone for Indian representation on the global sporting stage.

Bilquis, known for her prowess in water sports and her dedication to promoting and developing athletics, expressed her elation at being chosen for this prestigious role. Having begun her journey as a canoeist on Dal Lake in 1998, she has since become a formidable presence in the world of sports, representing India internationally and coaching the women's canoeing team.

Reflecting on her journey, Bilquis recalled the challenges she faced, particularly as a Kashmiri woman pursuing sports in a region where such endeavors were not widely encouraged. However, her passion and determination propelled her forward, leading her to excel in her chosen field and ultimately earn recognition as a jury member for major sporting events.

For Bilquis, this appointment is not just a personal achievement but a symbol of hope and inspiration for aspiring athletes, especially women, across the country. She expressed gratitude to her parents, family, and supporters who have stood by her throughout her career, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and dedication in achieving one's goals.

With her selection as a jury member for the Paris Olympics, Bilquis continues to break barriers and pave the way for future generations of athletes, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Indian sports.