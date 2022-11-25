Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 25 said that Indian history is twisted and called on historians and researchers to rewrite history in Indian context. Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister urged historians and students of history to identify 30 great empires in Indian history and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valour to protect the motherland and write extensively about them.

He said that this will bring out the truth and the lies will vanish on their own.Amit Shah said that Had it not been for the legendary Bir Lachit Borphukan during those times, the Northeast would not have been a part of India.



“Bir Lachit Borphukan not only protected Northeast India but the entire South east Asia.”, Amit Shah said.

Speaking at the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Bir Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi Amit Shah assured historians and research scholars that they will be getting complete support from the union government in their research.

Lauding the role played by Lachit Borphukan in stopping the Mughal expansion, Shah said he staged a strong defence

On the occasion, Amit Shah also inaugurated a documentary on Lachit and urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to have books on Lachit Borphukan translated in multiple languages so the people of the country can learn about his valour and bravery.them despite ill health in the 1671 battle of Sariaghat.