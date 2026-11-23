Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has issued a clarification after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against the packaged drinking water company under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, following a sample that allegedly failed to meet prescribed safety standards.

In a statement, Bisleri said the matter relates to a batch manufactured in September 2025 at its Goa facility and maintained that subsequent independent testing found the bromate levels in the sample to be within the prescribed limits.

According to the company, the FSSAI collected six samples from its Goa manufacturing facility on September 30, 2025. Initial testing found that five samples complied with the applicable standards, while the sixth recorded a bromate concentration of 12 micrograms per litre, marginally exceeding the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri said it subsequently appealed against the initial findings on November 22, 2025, following which the FSSAI referred the sample to a referral laboratory for retesting.

The referral laboratory found the bromate level within the prescribed limit but separately flagged the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the company said.

Bisleri stated that the difference between the test results raised questions that required clarification. It subsequently arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory, which also found the bromate concentration to be within the permissible limit.

The company said it submitted the independent laboratory results to the FSSAI's Western Regional Office through a formal letter dated February 2, 2026.

Bisleri further claimed that it had received no subsequent communication from the regulator and had understood the matter to be closed. It also said it had not received the reported notice either by email or in hard copy and was unable to locate it on the FSSAI website.

Reiterating its commitment to drinking water safety, the company said it conducts more than 90 quality tests as part of its 10-step manufacturing process across its operations.

"Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri," the company said, adding that it would continue to cooperate with the FSSAI and address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process.

The company also maintained that its packaged drinking water remained safe for consumption.