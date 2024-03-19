In a fiery exchange of words, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting Hindu culture while highlighting his alleged reluctance to criticize other religions. The controversy erupted following Gandhi's recent 'Shakti' remark, which BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad deemed as derogatory towards Hinduism.

Addressing the media, Prasad asserted, "Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindu culture yesterday. We thought that he would realize his mistake. But even after a day, there have been no efforts to rectify the statement." He further criticized the Congress leader, claiming that Gandhi's close aides attempted to justify the remark, reflecting a shift away from the traditional values of the Congress party.

"This is a Congress party led by a divisive mind, Maoist thought, and anti-Hindu thought," Prasad emphasized, suggesting that Gandhi is influenced by elements with such ideologies. He challenged Gandhi's integrity, questioning whether he possessed the courage to use similar derogatory terms against other religious beliefs.

The BJP's condemnation of Gandhi's remarks comes amidst escalating tensions between the two major political parties. Gandhi, however, stood by his statement, asserting, "We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us?"

The BJP, on the other hand, interpreted Gandhi's comments as an attack on Hinduism, further alleging a misogynistic undertone. The ongoing spat underscores the deepening ideological divide between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress party.