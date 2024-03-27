A minor girl was allegedly raped at her home in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The leading Opposition party BJP alleged that the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader committed the crime.

However, the TMC refuted the charge and demanded strict action against the culprit.

The accused, a 21-year-old man was arrested following a complaint by the victim’s mother as stated by the police.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that on Monday night, she was not home when the accused—who lives in a nearby village—came and forcibly took her daughter to the property's cattle shed, where he sexually assaulted her.

The girl is said to be undergoing treatment at Shaktinagar Sadar Hospital.

"Another rape of a minor girl in Nadia's Shantipur by a TMC leader's son jogs one's memory about what had happened in Hanskhali in Nadia district itself, where a class 9 student was raped in April 2022 during a birthday party at the house of the culprit- a local TMC leader's son," senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, referring to the incident, said in a post on X.

A minor girl was allegedly raped at a birthday party at the house of the prime accused on April 4, 2002.

She bled to death later that night, according to her parents, who lodged a police complaint five days later.

The son of a TMC leader, the main accused was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed.

Refuting the charges levelled by the BJP, a district leader of the TMC said the party had nothing to do with the accused or his father and it wanted strict action against whoever is found involved in any atrocity against women.