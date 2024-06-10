Buoyed by the impressive performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA alliance securing a resounding victory in the 2026 assembly polls. The Chief Minister said that the BJP and its allies have set a target of winning 90-100 seats in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP contested 11 constituencies and emerged victorious in nine, while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won one out of the two seats it contested. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) also secured victory in the sole seat it contested. The Congress-led INDIA bloc managed to win three seats in the state.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the BJP and its allies led in 93 assembly constituencies across Assam. The BJP alone led in 76 assembly segments, while the AGP and UPPL led in 10 and 7 constituencies, respectively.

The BJP's dominance was evident across various Lok Sabha constituencies, with the party leading in all 10 assembly seats under Dibrugarh, nine under Guwahati, nine under Kaziranga, 10 under Darrang-Udalguri, all nine under Sonitpur, eight under Lakhimpur, all six under Diphu, six under Silchar, and four each in Karimganj and Nagaon.

Meanwhile, the AGP led in nine assembly constituencies under Barpeta and one under Dhubri, while the UPPL dominated seven assembly segments under Kokrajhar.

On the other hand, the Congress-led INDIA alliance managed to lead in 31 assembly constituencies, with the party itself leading in nine under Jorhat, 10 in Dhubri, four in Nagaon, two in Karimganj, and one each in Silchar, Darrang-Udalguri, Kaziranga, Guwahati, Lakhimpur, and Barpeta. The Bodoland People's Front (BPF), an INDIA ally, led in two assembly constituencies under Kokrajhar.

Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain secured a record-breaking victory margin of over 10.12 lakh votes against AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.