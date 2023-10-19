Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its list of 40 prominent campaigners who are set to hit the campaign trail for Phase-I of the polls. The list reads like a who's who of Indian politics, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, and several other top leaders.

The announcement came on October 19, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle in the central Indian state. Chhattisgarh, known for its political significance, will witness voting in two phases, with the first round scheduled for November 7 and the second round on November 17. The election results are expected to be declared on December 3.

The list of BJP leaders who will actively campaign for the party's candidates in Phase-I of the Chhattisgarh elections is as follows:

1. Shri Narendra Modi

2. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda

3. Shri Rajnath Singh

4. Shri Amit Shah

5. Shri Nitin Gadkari

6. Shri Omprakash Mathur

7. Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya

8. Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan

9. Shri Yogi Adityanath

10. Shri Arjun Munda

11. Shri Virendra Kumar Khatik

12. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur

13. Smt. Smriti Irani

14. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan

15. Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia

16. Shri Rameswar Teli

17. Shri Bisweshwar Tudu

18. Shri Devendra Fadnavis

19. Shri Babulal Marandi

20. Sri Ravi Shankar Prasad

21. Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar

22. Shri Arun Sao

23. Dr. Raman Singh

24. Sushree Saroj Pandey

25. Shri Ajay Jamwal

26. Shri Nitin Nabin

27. Shri Pawan Sai

28. Shri Narayan Chandel

29. Shri Santosh Pandey

30. Shri Guharam Ajagalle

31. Guru Baldas Saheb

32. Shri Manoj Tiwari

33. Shri Nityanand Rai

34. Shri Brijmohan Agarwal

35. Shri Ravi Kishan

36. Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya

37. Shri Ram Sewak Paikra

38. Sushree Lata Usendi

39. Shri Chandu Lal Sahu

40. Shri Satpal Maharaj

This power-packed line-up features not only top national leaders but also regional stalwarts from Chhattisgarh. The BJP's move to deploy such a formidable roster of campaigners underscores the party's determination to secure a strong foothold in the state.

In response to this, the Congress had made its first move by announcing a list of 30 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections on October 15. The party has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur, signaling a strategic bid to maintain its presence in the state's political landscape.

Furthermore, Congress has put forward Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest against BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh. The party has also nominated Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot, and K Chavindra Karma from Dantewada.