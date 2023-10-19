BJP announces 40 campaigners for Chhattisgarh Phase-I Elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a list of 40 campaigners for the upcoming Phase-I elections in Chhattisgarh. The party's detailed campaign strategy and the campaigners' roles are yet to be released.
Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its list of 40 prominent campaigners who are set to hit the campaign trail for Phase-I of the polls. The list reads like a who's who of Indian politics, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, and several other top leaders.
The announcement came on October 19, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle in the central Indian state. Chhattisgarh, known for its political significance, will witness voting in two phases, with the first round scheduled for November 7 and the second round on November 17. The election results are expected to be declared on December 3.
The list of BJP leaders who will actively campaign for the party's candidates in Phase-I of the Chhattisgarh elections is as follows:
1. Shri Narendra Modi
2. Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda
3. Shri Rajnath Singh
4. Shri Amit Shah
5. Shri Nitin Gadkari
6. Shri Omprakash Mathur
7. Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya
8. Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan
9. Shri Yogi Adityanath
10. Shri Arjun Munda
11. Shri Virendra Kumar Khatik
12. Shri Anurag Singh Thakur
13. Smt. Smriti Irani
14. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
15. Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia
16. Shri Rameswar Teli
17. Shri Bisweshwar Tudu
18. Shri Devendra Fadnavis
19. Shri Babulal Marandi
20. Sri Ravi Shankar Prasad
21. Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar
22. Shri Arun Sao
23. Dr. Raman Singh
24. Sushree Saroj Pandey
25. Shri Ajay Jamwal
26. Shri Nitin Nabin
27. Shri Pawan Sai
28. Shri Narayan Chandel
29. Shri Santosh Pandey
30. Shri Guharam Ajagalle
31. Guru Baldas Saheb
32. Shri Manoj Tiwari
33. Shri Nityanand Rai
34. Shri Brijmohan Agarwal
35. Shri Ravi Kishan
36. Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya
37. Shri Ram Sewak Paikra
38. Sushree Lata Usendi
39. Shri Chandu Lal Sahu
40. Shri Satpal Maharaj
This power-packed line-up features not only top national leaders but also regional stalwarts from Chhattisgarh. The BJP's move to deploy such a formidable roster of campaigners underscores the party's determination to secure a strong foothold in the state.
In response to this, the Congress had made its first move by announcing a list of 30 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections on October 15. The party has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur, signaling a strategic bid to maintain its presence in the state's political landscape.
Furthermore, Congress has put forward Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest against BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh. The party has also nominated Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot, and K Chavindra Karma from Dantewada.
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