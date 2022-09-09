Jagat Prakash Nadda, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday announced state-in-charges and co-incharges with Biplab Kumar Deb, Former Chief Minister of Tripura in charge of Haryana, and former Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey to be that of West Bengal.

Apart from this, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has been made the coordinator of the northeastern states and the party's national secretary Rituraj Sinha will be the joint coordinator.

Om Mathur has been made in charge of Chhattisgarh, while Nitin Naveen has been made co-in-charge. P Muralidhar Rao has been made in charge of Madhya Pradesh. Pankaja Munde and Rama Shankar Katheria have been made co-in-charges. Vinod Tawde will be the new in-charge of Bihar BJP.

Former Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani will be in charge of Punjab-Chandigarh. Apart from these, Laxmikant Bajpai of Jharkhand has been made in charge. While for Kerala, Prakash Javadekar has been appointed in charge and Radha Mohan Agarwal has been appointed as co-in-charge.

According to the list released by the party, the party engaged ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma in organizational work and made them in charge of party affairs in different states.