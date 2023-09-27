The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Member of Parliament (MP) Ramesh Bidhuri as the party's election in-charge for the Tonk constituency in Rajasthan. This decision has raised eyebrows as Tonk is considered a stronghold of Congress leader Sachin Pilot, and there have been speculations about Pilot's possible candidacy in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is slated to be held in or before November this year to elect representatives for the 200-member house. Sachin Pilot, a prominent Congress leader, has a significant presence in Tonk, making it an important constituency to watch in the upcoming polls.

Ramesh Bidhuri's appointment as the election in-charge comes on the heels of a recent controversy in which he made abusive and anti-Muslim remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali during a session in the Lok Sabha. These derogatory comments were made during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission and were later expunged from the records. The incident sparked outrage, with several opposition parties demanding action against Bidhuri.

The Congress party, in particular, urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against the BJP MP. At least four opposition parties joined in, calling for the matter to be referred to the Privileges Committee.

Kodikunnil Suresh MP, who presided over the session when Bidhuri made the controversial remarks, also wrote to the Speaker, requesting the immediate suspension of Bidhuri.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in his letter to the Speaker, emphasized that such derogatory language had never been used against a member of a minority community in the history of Parliament.

Danish Ali condemned Bidhuri's comments, labeling them an "attack against the Constitution and democracy" and an attempt to bring the language of hatred from the streets into the Parliament.

In response to the controversy, the BJP issued a show cause notice to Ramesh Bidhuri regarding his remarks.