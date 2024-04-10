BJP MP Khagen Murmu from Bengal's North Malda constituency sparked a controversy after he was seen kissing a woman on the cheek during a campaign.

The incident occurred on Monday in Srihipur village of Chanchal, his parliamentary constituency.

Images of the event went viral on social media.

The Trinamool Congress criticised the BJP for the incident, accusing them of having numerous anti-women politicians. They wondered what the BJP's mentality would be if they won the election.



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"If you cannot believe what you just saw, let us clarify. Yes, this is BJP MP & Maldaha Uttar candidate Khagen Murmu, kissing a woman on his own accord on his campaign trail. From MPs who sexually harass women wrestlers to leaders who make obscene songs about Bengali women, the BJP camp has no dearth of anti-women politicians. This is how Modi Ka Parivar engages in Nari Ka Samman! Imagine what they would do if they came to power," the ruling party of Bengal wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Khagen Murmu defended his actions, stating the woman is like his child and that there is nothing wrong with kissing a child.

He said he would file a complaint against Trinamool Congress for their remarks.

The woman in the picture also defended Murmu, stating there is nothing wrong if a man kisses a woman like his daughter.