In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the party for leveraging the name of Lord Ram for electoral advantage in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Pilot asserted, "No matter how much the BJP tries, it cannot have a monopoly over religion or Lord Ram. Ram belongs to everyone, he is omnipresent, and an attempt to try and limit him to a party or a government is in itself a futile exercise."

Emphasizing the inclusive nature of the Ram temple's construction, Pilot highlighted the role of the Supreme Court verdict in facilitating the process. He reiterated that the Congress, along with other parties, welcomed the apex court's decision, which resolved longstanding disputes surrounding the issue.

"The Ram temple was constructed after the Supreme Court gave its final verdict which was acceptable to all parties. Now the truth is that it was the Supreme Court that decided what'll happen. We in the Congress welcomed that as did everybody else... that laid to rest all disputes and contentions,” said Pilot.

Pilot cautioned against the politicization of religious sentiments for electoral gains, stressing the importance of maintaining the separation of state and religion. He underlined the need for political discourse to focus on pressing issues such as youth empowerment, women's rights, and agrarian concerns.

"I think this election will be fought on issues that are extremely relevant to our present and our future. Recent efforts to systematically undermine constitutional institutions will be one such issue," remarked Pilot.

Furthermore, Pilot reiterated the Congress party's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by various segments of society, including farmers, by advocating for a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).