In a proactive move ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened an early review meeting. The CEC, chaired by BJP President J.P. Nadda and attended by key members including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed to strategize for these states, focusing on areas where the party faced challenges and where the opposition Congress held stronger ground.

A notable inclusion in the CEC meeting were Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, as well as prominent state leaders like Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh.

The committee's meeting took into account the categorization of seats based on historical electoral performance and the strength of the party's organization in those regions. The categorization includes 'A,' 'B,' 'C,' and 'D' grades, representing different levels of BJP's historical success in these constituencies.

For Chhattisgarh, the party is particularly focusing on constituencies classified under 'C' and 'D' categories. In these categories, the BJP plans to set up a panel to assess candidates for 27 seats, emphasizing its commitment to fielding strong contenders even in traditionally challenging areas.