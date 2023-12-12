After building suspense in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to reveal its new chief ministerial face for Rajasthan. The much-anticipated announcement is set to unfold today as BJP Central Observers, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, arrive in Jaipur.

A crucial BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled for 4 pm at the party's state headquarters, where the central observers will engage in discussions with Rajasthan's BJP MLAs.

BJP State General Secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma confirmed the event, stating that attendance is mandatory for all newly elected MLAs. The announcement of the new Chief Minister is expected to be a focal point during this meeting.

The central observers, including National Vice-President Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, will play a pivotal role in finalizing the decision on the new Rajasthan Chief Minister. The high-stakes negotiations have been ongoing for over 10 days, with talks spanning from Delhi to Jaipur.

Potential Candidates for Rajasthan CM:



1. Former CM Vasundhara Raje

2. MLA Baba Balaknath

3. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

4. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

5. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw



The BJP secured a victory with 115 seats out of the 199 contested in the recent elections. Negotiations have been intense, with political discussions unfolding not only in Rajasthan but also in the national capital, Delhi. The stakes are high, and all eyes are on the party's decision as it prepares to lead the state forward.