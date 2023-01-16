Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started gearing up for the next year's Lok Sabha elections with the beginning of a two-day national executive meeting where the party will chalk out the key agenda for the upcoming elections in 10 states.

It wouldn't be wrong to mention that the saffron party is considering the elections in ten states as semi-finals before going to the final which is none other than the Lok Sabha elections.

In the two-day meeting which is commencing on January 16 and ending on January 17, the saffron party is all set to discuss the strategy and issues pertaining to elections.

As per reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 35 Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of 12 States, Presidents of 37 States, and Union Territories will participate in the meeting.

There will also be a meeting of national office bearers before the meeting which starts at 4 pm where it is expected that proposals which will be presented in the executive will be discussed.

The meeting will start with the presidential speech of party president JP Nadda and will end with PM Modi's address.

Reportedly, just before the executive meeting, PM Modi will hold a grand road show from Patel Chowk to the NDMC Convention Center, the venue of the meeting. Artistes from different states will welcome him during the one km roadshow and a large number of workers will be present on the roadside.

Besides this, a proposal to extend the term of party president JP Nadda by one year will also be presented in the meeting as Nadda's term ends this month. Reports further claimed that Nadda will get an extension of one year, which will probably be extended till the Lok Sabha elections next year.

As per the reports, there will also be a separate discussion on the strategy for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, Assembly elections are due in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Jammu and Kashmir this year.

The meeting will witness a discussion over the coming back to power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh.

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