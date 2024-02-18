The tenure of BJP national president JP Nadda has been extended till June 2024. The decision, which was announced in January by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was approved by the party's national council on Sunday.

Furthermore, JP Nadda has been granted the authority to make significant decisions independently, which is tbe later approved by the party's parliamentary board.

This decision came on the second day of the BJP's national council meeting in Delhi, where scores of party members along with top leadership convened to discuss the party's strategy and campaign themes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

JP Nadda started as the BJP working president in 2019 when then party chief Amit Shah became a Union minister. Nadda took up the full-time party presidency in 2020.

While announcing an extension to Nadda's tenure as BJP's national president in January, Amit Shah had remarked, "Under JP Nadda’ leadership, we had the highest strike rate in Bihar. The NDA won a majority in Maharashtra, won in Uttar Pradesh, and our numbers increased in West Bengal. We also registered a landslide victory in Gujarat."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Nadda said that he had a "firm belief in the strengths and capabilities" of party workers as he called on all BJP members to ensure that the party wins more than 370 seats and NDA crosses 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I have a firm belief in the strengths and capabilities of our karyakartas. We have to make our booths stronger and stronger. We must put all our energies into ensuring that we cross 370 seats and the NDA crosses 400," Nadda said.