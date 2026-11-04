BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday, November 4 accused Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by a foreign network seeking to destabilise India, alleging that the Congress leader was attempting to push the country into disorder.

Addressing a rally in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, during the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march, Nabin said the party would not allow what he described as attempts by foreign forces to succeed.

"We know how Rahul Gandhi is being used as a foreign tool, and we will not let their designs succeed. He wants to push the country into chaos," Nabin said.

His remarks came amid an ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and the Congress, with Gandhi challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to questions on several issues.

Questioning Gandhi's demand for answers from the Prime Minister, Nabin said the Congress leader lacked the moral standing to seek accountability from the government. He also referred to Amethi, a constituency Gandhi represented in the Lok Sabha, and credited the BJP government with initiating development work in the region.

"Do you have any moral standing to demand answers from PM Modi? What have you actually done that would warrant an answer being given to you?" Nabin said.

The BJP president also attributed the Congress's electoral setbacks to what he described as a lack of organisational work and inadequate engagement with party workers. Responding to the opposition's allegations that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had contributed to its electoral losses, Nabin said the Congress needed to strengthen its grassroots presence instead of blaming the revision exercise.

He alleged that the party had failed to work closely with its cadre and had neglected organisational responsibilities.

"Had they actually worked on the ground, had they worked shoulder-to-shoulder with the party workers, they wouldn't be facing such a situation today," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, Nabin also referred to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's earlier remarks about the party's leadership and its political prospects. He said the Congress had failed to deliver on its promises to eradicate poverty and accused previous governments of not adequately addressing the concerns of the poor.

Nabin credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the development of the country and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

The BJP president also questioned the INDIA bloc's claims about the turnout at its rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, alleging that the actual gathering was significantly smaller than the numbers projected by the opposition.

He claimed that the opposition alliance had failed to attract even 10 per cent of the crowd it had claimed would attend the rally.

In contrast, Nabin said the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners were organising marches across districts and towns, describing the public participation as an indication of the alliance's organisational strength and support.

Referring to the opposition leaders as "so-called yuvrajs", Nabin said their political conduct continued to be remembered by voters in Uttar Pradesh and across the country.

The BJP president is on a two-day organisational visit to Gorakhpur from November 4 to 5. As part of the visit, he is leading the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' march and is scheduled to hold meetings with senior party leaders, office-bearers and public representatives ahead of the upcoming elections.