To fortify their position for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a pivotal meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi. The meeting, presided over by BJP President JP Nadda, is expected to set the tone for the party's electoral strategies and key focus areas.

The BJP Coordination Committee, a confluence of top party leaders, has gathered to deliberate on crucial aspects of the election campaign. Alongside Nadda, the meeting is being chaired by influential figures such as BL Santhosh, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawade, Bhupendra Yadav, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ashwini Vaishnaw.