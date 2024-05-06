The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 5 filed a complaint against Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over his statement on the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack.

BJP has demanded an enquiry by the Election Commission and action for violation of the Model code of conduct against Wadettiwar for his statement on death of Hemant Karkare, who was killed while fighting terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Wadettiwar, a former minister and Brahmapuri MLA said, “Hemant Karkare was not killed by bullets of terrorists like Ajmal Kasab, but by a policeman close to RSS….Ujjwal Nikam, who is a traitor and BJP has given an election ticket to a traitor like him”.

Nikam is a candidate of BJP from Mumbai North Central constituency.

However Wadettiwar said that his statement has has been written in a book by former police officer S M Mushrif.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on May 6, sought a "serious investigation" into his party leader Vijay Wadettiwar's controversial claim that former Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare was killed by a policeman close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"It seems to me that this allegation should have been seriously investigated. And it is not too late. Because on such an important matter, the nation has every right to know what really happened," Tharoor told reporters.