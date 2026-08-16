BJP demands apology from Sonia, Rahul, Kharge over alleged disrespect to Vande Mataram

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, August 15, accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of showing “utter disrespect” to the National Song Vande Mataram during the party’s Independence Day event and demanded an apology.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the three senior Congress leaders were not attentive while Vande Mataram was being sung at the party headquarters and were seen talking among themselves.

“It was seen that their supreme leader Sonia Gandhi, super leader Rahul Gandhi and sitting president Mallikarjun Kharge were not attentive when the National Song was being sung,” Trivedi said.

He alleged that the incident showed the Congress had not accepted the full version of Vande Mataram and demanded an apology and clarification from the party leadership.

BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh also shared video footage of the Congress event on X and alleged that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge appeared “upset” during the rendition of the full song.

Another BJP spokesperson, Gopal Krishna Agarwal, alleged that Sonia Gandhi objected to the rendition of Vande Mataram and questioned Congress workers about why it was being played.

The Congress, however, rejected the allegations.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party had been following the decision taken at a Congress Working Committee meeting in 1937, where, on Rabindranath Tagore’s advice, it was decided that the initial stanzas of Vande Mataram would be sung at Congress sessions.

Ramesh said the full version of Vande Mataram was sung at the Congress headquarters on Saturday and there was no controversy over it.

He also denied that Sonia Gandhi had attempted to stop the rendition. According to Ramesh, Sonia Gandhi was asking for a chair for Kharge, who had been standing for a long time.

The BJP continued its criticism, with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleging that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had attempted to stop the full rendition for “vote-bank and appeasement politics”.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh also criticised Sonia Gandhi over the alleged incident and questioned her attitude towards Vande Mataram.

The controversy comes days after Parliament passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill by voice vote on July 30, a day after it was approved by the Rajya Sabha.

The legislation makes insult to the National Song a punishable offence and grants Vande Mataram a status on par with the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.