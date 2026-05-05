BJP govt in Bengal to take oath on May 9, coinciding with Rabindra Jayanti

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal will take oath on May 9, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, marking a politically and culturally significant moment in the state’s history.

The date was confirmed by West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya following the party’s sweeping electoral victory that ended the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress.

“The oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal will take place on May 9,” Bhattacharya said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier signalled the timeline during his final campaign rally in Barrackpore, where he said he would return to Bengal after the results to attend the BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony.

After the BJP’s victory, Modi invoked Tagore’s ideals while addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, stating that the party seeks to build a Bengal “where the mind is without fear and the head is held high.”

Senior officials from the Election Commission of India are expected to complete the formal post-election procedures before Governor R N Ravi initiates the constitutional process for government formation.

The swearing-in ceremony on Rabindra Jayanti known across Bengal as “Pochishe Boishakh” is expected to carry deep emotional and symbolic resonance in a state where Tagore’s literary and cultural legacy remains central to public life.

The BJP’s victory is being viewed as a watershed political moment, ending decades of dominance by the Left Front and later the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.