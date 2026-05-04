BJP heads for historic breakthrough in West Bengal, crosses majority mark in trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party appeared poised for a historic victory in West Bengal on May 4, breaching the long-standing stronghold of the All India Trinamool Congress and moving closer to forming its first government in the state.

According to the latest Election Commission trends, the BJP further extended its gains and was leading in 194 seats in the 294-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 148. The Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was trailing with leads in 96 seats, while the Left was ahead in two constituencies.

Earlier trends had shown a neck-and-neck contest, but the BJP steadily widened its lead as counting progressed through multiple rounds.



West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari expressed confidence that the party was heading towards a landmark mandate.

“BJP is forming the government. There is anti-incumbency, and Hindu voters have consolidated in favour of the Lotus. We are also witnessing a split in Muslim votes in districts like Malda, Murshidabad and Uttar Dinajpur,” Adhikari told reporters.

He also claimed that the BJP was gaining ground even in constituencies traditionally considered Trinamool strongholds, including Bhabanipur.

The high-stakes election witnessed record voter participation, with West Bengal recording one of its highest-ever polling percentages since Independence. Phase-I recorded 93.19 per cent turnout, while Phase-II saw 91.66 per cent polling, taking the overall turnout to 92.47 per cent.

The BJP is expected to hold victory celebrations later in the evening at its headquarters, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to join the celebrations virtually, according to party sources.