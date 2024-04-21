West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on April 21, boldly accused the BJP of targeting her and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, saying, "We are not safe, but we are also not afraid of the saffron party's conspiracy."

This allegation followed a warning from the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who ominously predicted a "big explosion" that would shake the TMC and its top brass.

Addressing supporters at an election rally in Kumarganj, Balurghat Lok Sabha seat, Banerjee called for vigilance against what she described as a "conspiracy against TMC leaders and the people of West Bengal."

Responding to Adhikari's veiled threat, she dismissed it saying, "His threat to trigger a chocolate bomb explosion is treated with contempt by us."

Ever the showwoman, Banerjee pledged to counter any threat with fireworks of her own. She used the occasion to take swipes at the BJP, accusing them of painting institutions like Doordarshan in saffron hues as part of their "religion-based vote bank politics and agenda."

She questioned the sudden change in the colour of the Doordarshan logo, lamenting that it was an insult to the sacrifices of monks and spiritual leaders throughout history.